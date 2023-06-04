Neymar’s businesses
It is well known that the Brazilian soccer player is a lover of parties, nightlife and fun.
Ney Em Alto Mar (Ney on the high seas): A new project where luxury and fun will be on the water.
A cruise that has a theater with a capacity for 1700 people, water slides and swimming pools for its visitors.
The Brazilian will be on board the cruise and will be in charge of animating the parties together with the invited DJ’s.
NR Sports: Company where the various advertising contracts and image management of the Brazilian player are administered.
Mech Arena: It is well known that Neymar is a lover of the world of video games, which is why he was chosen to be an ambassador for said project.
Ney will be in charge of helping the brand to have more visibility in the market, Plarium Global Ltd, a company in charge of developing games for PC and mobile phones.