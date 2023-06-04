Home » Neymar’s businesses
Neymar's businesses

Neymar jr
@Neymarjr

It is well known that the Brazilian soccer player is a lover of parties, nightlife and fun.

Neymar jr
neyemaltomar.com

His new project departs from sports, Neymar will be the brand image of this new business that surprised his fans.

Neymar jr
neyemaltomar.com

Ney Em Alto Mar (Ney on the high seas): A new project where luxury and fun will be on the water.

Neymar jr
@Neymarjr

A cruise that has a theater with a capacity for 1700 people, water slides and swimming pools for its visitors.

Neymar jr
neyemaltomar.com

The Brazilian will be on board the cruise and will be in charge of animating the parties together with the invited DJ’s.

Neymar jr
NR Sports

NR Sports: Company where the various advertising contracts and image management of the Brazilian player are administered.

Neymar jr
Mech Arena

Mech Arena: It is well known that Neymar is a lover of the world of video games, which is why he was chosen to be an ambassador for said project.

Neymar jr
Mech Arena

Ney will be in charge of helping the brand to have more visibility in the market, Plarium Global Ltd, a company in charge of developing games for PC and mobile phones.

Neymar

