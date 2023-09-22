A big bang for European migration policy: The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has declared the rejection of migrants at the EU’s internal borders to be unlawful. Scenes like those in Ventimiglia at the French-Italian border crossing should now be a thing of the past. A migrant who has entered illegally should only be returned “as soon as a third-country national is on the territory of a Member State following his illegal entry”.

The contribution All gates are open to Germany – ECJ prohibits rejection at borders appeared first Tichy’s insight.

A contribution from the editorial team.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

