CCTV News: Since the New Year’s Day holiday, there has been a lot of traffic and fireworks in various places, and traffic has undergone considerable changes. The national highway, railway, and civil aviation passenger flows continue to pick up. Hear what the bus driver and passengers had to say.

Zhao Zhigang, a driver in Hengshui, Hebei, has been working on passenger lines for 28 years. In the three years since the epidemic, Zhao Zhigang’s work has often been at a standstill, but recently, there have been more passengers on his bus.

At present, the national railways, civil aviation, and highway passenger stations have successively canceled nucleic acid inspections and other links, and all roads connecting cities have become unimpeded. Zhao Zhigang told reporters that his daily life is back.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Transport, during the New Year’s Day holiday, the national expressway traffic volume increased significantly compared with the usual daily traffic volume, with an average daily traffic volume of 27.57 million vehicles. The road network traffic has maintained a restorative growth, and the traffic flow in the past has returned. In addition, with the adjustment of the epidemic prevention and control policy, various “fireworks” in various places have activated people’s demand for long-distance travel, and medium and long-distance travel continues to increase. The data shows that during the New Year’s Day holiday, nearly 60% of the platform’s inter-provincial travel tourists accounted for a significant increase compared to last year. According to civil aviation data, from December 31 last year to today (January 3), 25,839 flights are expected to be guaranteed across the country; during the three-day New Year’s Day holiday, civil aviation is expected to transport 2.338 million passengers. In terms of railways, since December 30, 2022, since the start of railway transportation during the New Year’s Day holiday, the national railways have sent an average of 5.08 million passengers per day, an increase of 109% from the average daily passenger volume in November last year, and the railway passenger flow has continued to pick up.