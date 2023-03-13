Home News “All Quiet on the Western Front” takes away the Oscar from “Argentina, 1985”
News

“All Quiet on the Western Front” takes away the Oscar from “Argentina, 1985”

by admin
“All Quiet on the Western Front” takes away the Oscar from “Argentina, 1985”
Edin Hasanovic as soldier Tjaden Stackfleet in a scene from the World War II drama ‘Im Westen nichts Neues’ (All Quiet at the Front). Photo: Reiner Bajo/Netflix/dpa

the german film «All Quiet on the Western Front»by Edward Berger, received this Sunday the Oscar for best international filmin front of the Argentine film by Santiago Miter «Argentina, 1985»

“I want to thank my team, especially Felix Kammerer (the protagonist) this is his first film and he had a great weight on his shoulders, without him we would not be here,” said Berger upon receiving the statuette from the Hispanics Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas.

In addition to defeating the Argentines, the other favorites in the contest, Berger beat the Irish film “The Quiet Girl” by Colm Bairéad, the Polish “EO” by Jerzy Skolimowski, and the Belgian “Close” by Lukas Dhont .

Nine nominations have been received for this film that follows the story of a young man who, influenced by the nationalist ideas of his country, enthusiastically enlists to fight in the First World War.

Without heroes or sides that represent the good and the bad, Berger shows how German and French soldiers are torn between life and death because of political decisions.

Since the nominations for the awards were announced in January, “All Quiet on the Western Front” has emerged as one of the favorites of the gala, being the second most nominated film

In addition, it was the great winner of the BAFTAs, where it won the award for best international film, best direction and best film, this last award also fights tonight.

This is not the first adaptation of the story based on the book by the German writer Erich Maria Remarque, but it is the first time that a German director tells his own version of events.

See also  La Liga today's front page: Barcelona wake up before the national derby, M-Llorente can play for Liverpool_Home

“All Quiet on the Western Front” was first adapted for film in the 1930s by American director Lewis Mileston, who won an Oscar for his work. EFE

You may also like

Sunday homily: Who will show us the good?

Pick and plate in Medellín Monday March 12,...

AMAG company fire brigade now further upgraded |...

Lukashenko admitted that a Russian plane exploded in...

The support of Álvaro Uribe to the son...

Two Sessions Feature ｜ Converging Power to Write...

Xi Jinping achieves a third term at the...

Garupal and El Eneal residents complain about dangerous...

Ukraine update: Klitschko thanks Germany for support |...

Why is South Korea moving closer to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy