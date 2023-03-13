the german film «All Quiet on the Western Front»by Edward Berger, received this Sunday the Oscar for best international filmin front of the Argentine film by Santiago Miter «Argentina, 1985»

“I want to thank my team, especially Felix Kammerer (the protagonist) this is his first film and he had a great weight on his shoulders, without him we would not be here,” said Berger upon receiving the statuette from the Hispanics Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas.

In addition to defeating the Argentines, the other favorites in the contest, Berger beat the Irish film “The Quiet Girl” by Colm Bairéad, the Polish “EO” by Jerzy Skolimowski, and the Belgian “Close” by Lukas Dhont .

Nine nominations have been received for this film that follows the story of a young man who, influenced by the nationalist ideas of his country, enthusiastically enlists to fight in the First World War.

Without heroes or sides that represent the good and the bad, Berger shows how German and French soldiers are torn between life and death because of political decisions.

Since the nominations for the awards were announced in January, “All Quiet on the Western Front” has emerged as one of the favorites of the gala, being the second most nominated film

In addition, it was the great winner of the BAFTAs, where it won the award for best international film, best direction and best film, this last award also fights tonight.

This is not the first adaptation of the story based on the book by the German writer Erich Maria Remarque, but it is the first time that a German director tells his own version of events.

“All Quiet on the Western Front” was first adapted for film in the 1930s by American director Lewis Mileston, who won an Oscar for his work. EFE