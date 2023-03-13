16
2022 did not end well for America’s tech companies. The strong dollar spoiled their business abroad, while the looming recession curbed consumer spending at home. In this environment, corporate customers were also reluctant to invest in advertising or cloud services. The calendar year ended correspondingly bleakly, as Meta, Apple, Amazon and Alphabet announced this week when announcing their quarterly figures.
