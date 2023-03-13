The strong dollar, the looming recession in the USA and supply chain problems in China are weighing on the business of tech companies. They all declare that artificial intelligence will shape their business models.

The American tech industry is in crisis. Apple was unable to meet demand for the iPhone 14 due to problems with deliveries from China and posted its first loss in more than three years in the past quarter. Bloomberg

2022 did not end well for America’s tech companies. The strong dollar spoiled their business abroad, while the looming recession curbed consumer spending at home. In this environment, corporate customers were also reluctant to invest in advertising or cloud services. The calendar year ended correspondingly bleakly, as Meta, Apple, Amazon and Alphabet announced this week when announcing their quarterly figures.