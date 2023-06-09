Allegations against Rammstein: Lindemann turns on lawyers > – Culture

Status: 06/09/2023 04:57 a.m Several women have made serious allegations against Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann. Now the singer has turned on a law firm.

The singer is now taking legal action against the accusation that women were sedated at Rammstein concerts with the help of knockout drops or alcohol in order to allow Till Lindemann to perform sexual acts on them. “These allegations are all untrue,” says one Press release by the law firm Schertz Bergmann, which Lindemann is legally representing in the matter. In addition, the law firm announced that it would take action against “inadmissible reporting of suspicions”. It was repeatedly neglected to research “sufficient evidence”. In almost all cases there was a “sustainable prejudice” and it was repeatedly failed to obtain a statement from Lindemann.

NDR/SZ research shows system of initiation

Also the NDR and the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” had published research on the allegations against Till Lindemann on June 2nd. They describe in detail a system of initiation. At the band’s concerts, women were apparently specifically recruited for sex with Lindemann. In conversations with the reporters from NDR and SZ, more than a dozen women report how they were specifically approached by several people from Lindemann’s environment, often via Instagram or at the concerts themselves, to attend after-show parties specially organized for Lindemann get.

Several of these women have sworn their stories. In addition, numerous screenshots from WhatsApp and Instagram chats as well as photos document the women’s statements. In response to specific questions from NDR and SZ, neither Lindemann nor Rammstein’s management commented on the allegations.

