Alleged assailant was killed in El Empalme – Diario La Hora

The thugs tried to flee through a farm, according to the official part of the National Police.

One man dead and another wounded was the result of a crossing of bullets that took place on the morning of this Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in El Empalme.

Around 09:00, tthree subjects assaulted a person who was in the vicinity of a bank located in the El Obelisco sector and fled in the direction of the Manabí road. They were chased by the police agents and at the height of the enclosure The SAccording to the official report, the alleged thugs took out firearms and shot at the uniformed officers, who also did the same.

The thugs abandoned to the motorcycle in which they mobilized and tried to escape through a finca, Meters later, two of them were found, who were taken to the basic hospital in El Empalme where the death of one was confirmed. Of the third party his whereabouts are still unknown.

How evidence was found two firearms, a motorcycle and the stolen money.

On the night of Monday, May 1, 2023, another armed attackthree men went to the sector La Puntilla, in the Guayas parish, and surprised them with shots. In the hospital it was reported that there was no compromised organ and they were out of danger.