Acts of violence and intolerance continue to plague Santiago de Cali in different sectors of the city.

On this occasion, the citizens of the Antonio Nariño neighborhood, located in commune 6 of the city of Cali, witnessed a new case of femicide.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a taxi driver maneuvered his vehicle onto a lonely neighborhood street mentioned, punctually in the race 39E with calle 42, La Finca sector.

Subsequently, he parked the car, then, several shots were heard and then a silence.

Noticing that the taxi did not move from the place, some witnesses decided to approach the public service car, evidencing the taxi driver and a woman next door inside, both lifeless.

The authorities who arrived at the scene of the crime established that the woman was the sentimental partner of the driverwho would be the person who activated the weapon.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the man always worked in that vehicle, did not provide the identity of the deceased and defined that this case could be classified as a femicide and a suicide.

It is It is the second femicide to be registered in less than a week, in the capital of the Valley; The first happened near the Río Cauca shopping center last Thursday. The student Valeria Valencia Osorio, 18, was stabbed to death by her ex-sentimental partner.

Apparently, the man set a trap for the victimusing a friend of the young woman to convince her to meet him in a certain place.

