ALLEGED FEMINICIDE IN ITAUGUA, BODY FOUND IN STREAM « News cde

ITAUGUA (special envoy) This Sunday the body of a 22-year-old girl was found in a stream in the city of Itauguá. Suspicions point to a femicide, taking into account the violent history of the victim’s partner.

Around noon this Sunday was reported the discovery of a lifeless body between the companies Mbokajaty and Valle Karê of Itauguá.

The victim was recognized by his relatives. This is Yanina Frutos Fernández, 22, whose body was discovered in a stream in the area.

Although the circumstances of the death are unknown, the suspicions of the relatives point to a possible femicide, taking into account the violent attitude of her partner, José María Gutiérrez.

This subject is identified as the alleged perpetrator of the crime. As mentioned by the mother of the victim, Olga Fernández, she continually mistreated her daughter and kept her away and incommunicado from her family.

“I had no more contact with my daughter because the guy blocked everything, he only unlocked him when he wanted to ask for money,” he told the C9N channel.

His daughter and Gutiérrez had lived together for approximately three years and had a son together, for whose integrity they now fear due to his father’s violent attitude and after his mother’s death.

The body of the young woman will be transferred to the judicial morgue in Asunción, in order to be subjected to an autopsy and thus determine the causes of death.

THEY STOP THE ALLEGED FEMINICIDE

Police officers arrested a 27-year-old man, the partner of the woman murdered this Sunday in Itauguá. The young man is the only suspect in the femicide.

Following the discovery of a body presumed to be a femicide, agents from the Investigation Department of Punishable Acts of Central arrested José María Gutiérrez Agüero (27). In his possession a cell phone was seized that will be used as part of the investigation. The man was made available to the Public Ministry.

Gutiérrez went to the police station, supposedly to find out what had happened to his wife. However, at that moment he coincided with her mother-in-law, who was precisely denouncing her, for which he was arrested.

Between the companies of Mbokajaty and Valle Karê of Itauguá was found the body of Yanina Frutos Fernández (22), in a stream in the area. The body presented traces of violence.

According to the victim’s mother, Gutiérrez Agüero is a very violent man, who even kept his partner, with whom he lived three years ago and with whom he had a child in common, incommunicado.

