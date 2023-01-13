LIGNANO – She remained in the apartment for two hours without ever trying to escape or ask for help, despite having the opportunities to do so. Nor do the films that were shot without her knowledge during sexual intercourse reveal the behavior of a girl who is uncomfortable or forced to suffer violence. In short, her version did not convince either the prosecutor of Udine who for months sought evidence of the hypothesis of a gang rape, nor the investigating judge finally called to evaluate the request for dismissal of the proceeding.