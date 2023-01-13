Home News Alleged rape in Lignano Sabbiadoro, the judge closes the case: there was no violence or abuse
News

Alleged rape in Lignano Sabbiadoro, the judge closes the case: there was no violence or abuse

by admin
Alleged rape in Lignano Sabbiadoro, the judge closes the case: there was no violence or abuse

LIGNANO – She remained in the apartment for two hours without ever trying to escape or ask for help, despite having the opportunities to do so. Nor do the films that were shot without her knowledge during sexual intercourse reveal the behavior of a girl who is uncomfortable or forced to suffer violence. In short, her version did not convince either the prosecutor of Udine who for months sought evidence of the hypothesis of a gang rape, nor the investigating judge finally called to evaluate the request for dismissal of the proceeding.

See also  2021 World Manufacturing Conference promotes 703 cooperation projects with a total investment of over 580 billion yuan_苏浙江

You may also like

Students protest with placards. The mayor: well, a...

Feltre station, opens the new bus square

Bongor: a hundred activists from the MPS and...

US military ‘setting the stage’ for war with...

Who are Cameroon’s Opponents? Niger and

Cameroon news :: Senate elections: Paul Biya summons...

The Xishuangbanna delegation continued to review the government...

Cameroon: Magil returns to relaunch work to complete...

Italy intends to open a corridor for Ukraine

Huangchengtai, a high-level cemetery found in the Shimao...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy