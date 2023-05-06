Home » Alliance is consolidated with the Netherlands
Alliance is consolidated with the Netherlands

Alliance is consolidated with the Netherlands

In order to combine technical and human efforts to sharing knowledge and preserving water resources in the regionAcuavalle recently signed an agreement with the Netherlands within the framework of the Blue Deal ‘InspirAgua’ Colombia program.

As explained by Jorge Enrique Sánchez Cerón, manager of Acuavalle, “this will allow us to strengthen knowledge in front of the alliance the Netherlands have on wastewater development.”

The official recalled that “in 2014, the Netherlands was listed as a global benchmark for water resource management and we are taking advantage of this alliance that we have to improve our experience and thus strengthen our company vallecaucana generating new business opportunities”.

Exchange

Referring to this agreement, Angela María Escarria, Andesco’s sector director of aqueduct, sewerage, cleaning and waste management, said that for the department it is a significant advance be at the forefront of issues such as wastewater treatment.

The Andesco spokeswoman said that “of course, there is a two-way exchange also for the environmental authorities that, in addition to contribute to the integral management of water in our region, they will also be able to see the good practices and the advances that our companies have in terms of the application of water management”.

For her part, Marit Borst, director of the Dommel Regional Water Authority, the Netherlands, pointed out that this will allow us to work together for different issues related to wastewater and sewagethe smells of the plants, the pressure and the maintenance.

Comments

