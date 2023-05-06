Scudetto Napoli: Pallotta to Spalletti ‘congratulations my friend’ – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 05 – “Congratulations to my friend Luciano for winning the Scudetto. You have been an incredible manager at Roma and I am really proud of what you have achieved this season with Napoli. We knew you were the great manager you just showed the world. Enjoy the festivities!” wrote James Pallotta, former patron of Rome, on Twitter in reference to the Scudetto of Napoli.



