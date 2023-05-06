Home » Scudetto Napoli: Pallotta to Spalletti ‘congratulations my friend’ – Football
Sports

Scudetto Napoli: Pallotta to Spalletti ‘congratulations my friend’ – Football

by admin
Scudetto Napoli: Pallotta to Spalletti ‘congratulations my friend’ – Football
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 05 – “Congratulations to my friend Luciano for winning the Scudetto. You have been an incredible manager at Roma and I am really proud of what you have achieved this season with Napoli. We knew you were the great manager you just showed the world. Enjoy the festivities!” wrote James Pallotta, former patron of Rome, on Twitter in reference to the Scudetto of Napoli.

(ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy