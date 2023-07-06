Alliance with Bogotá institution will strengthen animal protection in Santa Marta

The cooperation activities of the agreement have as their main objective the areas of operation and operation of the Animal Welfare Center, the sterilization program and the census of stray animals.

Cooperation occurs between the Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta y the Institute for Animal Protection of Bogotá and its purpose is articulated work for the strengthening of the public policy of Protection and Animal Welfare of the Districtas well as the exchange of knowledge and experiences in a reciprocal way.

For the government of Mayor Virna Johnson, ands of short importance of the agreement signed with the Institute for the Protection and Animal Welfare of Bogotá (IDPYBA), taking into account that it is the first public entity in charge of animal protection and welfare, guarantors of the life of the fauna in the Capital Districtthrough the formulation, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of public policies sectoral and intersectoral.

In addition, it is projected to 2024, as the governing entity, management model for the promotion of welfare and prevention of animal abuse in co-responsibility with civil society; which makes it an institution with the suitability to offer the Santa Marta District technical assistancebecause since its creation in 2016 and to date, it is a benchmark for Colombia in everything related to the protection and animal welfare of our country.

Added to the above, and the ethical concepts contained in the Universal Declaration of Animal Rights from Unesco, the District Mayor’s Office of Santa Martahas been advancing actions in favor of their protection and well-being, leading the necessary processes to provide care to the animal population of the District and likewise, the defense of their rights and promotion of responsible pet ownership.

It is worth remembering that through Agreement 002 of May 3, 2018, approved the Public Policy for Animal Protection and Welfare of the District of Santa Marta, PPPB. Furthermore, in the 2020-2023 Development Plan, “Santa Marta Heart of Change”, The subprogram – Animal Rights was contemplated, which proposes as an objective, “to improve the living conditions of these beings, establishing the mechanisms to provide them with protection, well-being and rehabilitation of animals in a state of abuse and / or abandonment in the District” .

The signing of this memorandum of understanding is one more step that the District of Santa Marta is giving in its task of continuing to join efforts to ensure the animal welfare of animals in street and abandoned situations in the city.

