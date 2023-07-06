Home » University of Cádiz Loses Top Spot in Medicine Cut-Off Notes, Hispanic Philology and English Studies Takes First Place
Title: University of Cádiz Loses Top Spot in Medicine Admissions

Date: 06/07/2023
Updated at 1:05 p.m.

The Council of Universities of the Junta de Andalucía has released the cutoff scores for the first round of university admissions in the Andalusian community. In a historic turn of events, the University of Cádiz has lost its throne in Medicine, which traditionally held the highest grade of access. The coveted first place has been claimed by the double degree of Hispanic Philology and English Studies, achieving a remarkable score of 13.56.

This impressive mark represents an increase of more than two and a half points compared to the previous year’s admissions. The scarcity of available positions at the University of Cádiz, which is limited to ten places, has contributed to this significant jump in grades.

Medicine now occupies the second place on the list with a very high score of 13.29. However, this marks a decrease of 0.15 points compared to the previous year’s admissions, which set a record high for the university. It is expected that there will be a slight drop in the upcoming admissions in November.

The decrease in the cutoff scores is attributed to the increase in the number of places for Medicine across the entire Andalusian community. Two new faculties have been established in Jaén and Almería, and there has been an agreement to increase the number of new access positions in Medicine by 7.5% to 10% throughout Andalusia. This translates to around 200 more vacancies available for students in 2023 compared to the previous year.

At the University of Cádiz, this increase in vacancies has resulted in 154 positions being offered, compared to the previous offering of 140. This has led to a decrease in the cutoff scores not only in Medicine but also in other faculties in Andalusia, making it easier for aspiring doctors to gain admissions to these programs.

Several engineering courses have also achieved scores above 13 points, including the double degree in Mathematics and Computer Engineering and Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology. In total, there are four courses that exceed this cutoff range.

While cutoff scores have generally increased for most degrees at the University of Cádiz, this is seen as a positive development that ensures a similar number of enrollments as the previous academic year. This is particularly good news considering the declining number of students in other Andalusian public universities.

