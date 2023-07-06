Home » You have good athletes, but there is a lack of support to access professional training: Fátima Ortiz
You have good athletes, but there is a lack of support to access professional training: Fátima Ortiz

This Wednesday in the Plataforma program, the lawyer Fátima Ortiz, spoke about the organization of the Central American and Caribbean Games in the country, an organization from which Panama declined to save money and cover the expenses of her nation, after the COVID pandemic. -19 in the year 2020.

“In the year 2021 El Salvador presented its interest in hosting these sports games, the planning, preparation and construction of the spaces to be used in the different sports disciplines began”he detailed.

Given this, Ortiz indicated that, according to a report by the French news agency, the Government of Nayib Bukele has made an investment of $70 million dollars in the organization of the Central American Games, $130 million in infrastructure and stage equipment.

In addition, other of the expenses made in the Central American Games are $30 million for readjustment in the Via Olímpica of the University of El Salvador, he highlighted.

Finally, Ortiz highlighted that El Salvador is winning medals, but despite this, the government owes a debt in supporting athletes in different disciplines, “they have good elements but there is a lack of support to access professional training,” said the panelist.

See the full statements:

