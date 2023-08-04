Home » Allies broke the 75-year record of failed governance, Sirajul Haque
News

Allies broke the 75-year record of failed governance, Sirajul Haque

by admin
Allies broke the 75-year record of failed governance, Sirajul Haque

Saturday August 5, 2023, 1:24 am

Lahore: Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haque has said that the nation will celebrate liberation day after the end of the current government, 13 parties broke the 75-year record of failed governance in 15 months. Worst inflation, people are badly affected by terrorism, the rulers are giving electric shocks to the poor on the orders of the IMF and attacking them with petrol bombs.

Addressing the Grand Youth Convention in Gujranwala, he said that the rulers have not reduced their privileges, strict accountability is the need of the hour, corrupt parties will be fought in the upcoming elections. The current and past governments have cheated the youth not once, but now let the youth take revenge by voting. The current and previous rulers of Pakistan have done nothing but pay lip service to Kashmiris.

Siraj-ul-Haq said that if Allah Almighty gave us power, we will give justice to the people, we will introduce a uniform education system. Government lands will be distributed among the youth and interest-free loans will be given to them. By abolishing the usurious system, the country will be given an Islamic system of economy. Liaquat Baloch and Ameerul Azim also addressed the convention.

See also

Halim Adil has not been coming to the assembly for 3 months, so voted for the new opposition leader: Sachanand

See also  WhatsApp plans to introduce one-listen voice notes

You may also like

Fresno Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Murder...

Gualtieri, windows closed in illegal landfill fire area...

NGO denounces that ceasefire allows recruiting minors

I am a supporter of making political figure...

After her bid for the Cesar Governorship, Jeraldine...

The journalist Idris, known for those who football...

India and Australia can win World Cup, McGrath

Víctor Calderón, new head of Communications of the...

Amalago Prize, Giovanni Grasso president of the commission...

Pablo Escobar’s hippos continue to be a social...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy