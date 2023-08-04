Allies broke the 75-year record of failed governance, Sirajul Haque

Saturday August 5, 2023, 1:24 am

Lahore: Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haque has said that the nation will celebrate liberation day after the end of the current government, 13 parties broke the 75-year record of failed governance in 15 months. Worst inflation, people are badly affected by terrorism, the rulers are giving electric shocks to the poor on the orders of the IMF and attacking them with petrol bombs.

Addressing the Grand Youth Convention in Gujranwala, he said that the rulers have not reduced their privileges, strict accountability is the need of the hour, corrupt parties will be fought in the upcoming elections. The current and past governments have cheated the youth not once, but now let the youth take revenge by voting. The current and previous rulers of Pakistan have done nothing but pay lip service to Kashmiris.

Siraj-ul-Haq said that if Allah Almighty gave us power, we will give justice to the people, we will introduce a uniform education system. Government lands will be distributed among the youth and interest-free loans will be given to them. By abolishing the usurious system, the country will be given an Islamic system of economy. Liaquat Baloch and Ameerul Azim also addressed the convention.

