Fresno Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Murder Suspect Linked to Cold Case

Fresno Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Murder Suspect Linked to Cold Case

Title: 30-Year-Old Murder Case Reinvigorated as Police Hunt for Suspect

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA – The Fresno Police Department has reached out to the public for assistance in locating Manuel Aguilar Mendoza, the primary suspect in a cold case murder that occurred three decades ago. The now 49-year-old Mendoza is accused of the October 1993 killing of Bernice Wright in Fresno, California.

In a shocking revelation, Mendoza’s DNA has recently been matched to another murder victim found naked, stabbed, and shot in a Fresno neighborhood. Fresno County Sheriff’s Department (FSD) authorities did not disclose the process through which they obtained the suspect’s DNA.

Known to constantly shuttle between Mexico and the United States, Mendoza has adopted various aliases over the years, including Miguel Mendoza, Miguel Barragán Aguilar, Manuel Purvandro Acosta, Miguel Costa, and Manuel Barragán, according to law enforcement authorities.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the motive behind Mendoza’s frequent travel between the two countries. However, investigators believe that his constant movement may be crucial in the search for justice and closure for the victims’ families.

The case had remained cold for an extended period until this significant breakthrough revitalized the investigation. With Mendoza’s DNA positively linking him to one of the unsolved murders, law enforcement agencies have set up a reward program to encourage individuals with any information on his whereabouts to come forward. However, the specific reward amount was not disclosed.

Speaking on the matter, local authorities expressed their determination to bring Mendoza to justice and hold him accountable for his alleged crimes. The support and cooperation of the public are considered instrumental in this ongoing effort.

As the search intensifies, investigators are urging citizens who may have come into contact with Mendoza or have any knowledge about his current location to immediately contact the Fresno Police Department or the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department.

