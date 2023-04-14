Reduce pollutant emissions. Simultaneously intervene on transport, biomass combustion, agriculture, but also on industry, and do it both on a large (Po Valley and national) and local scale. And prevent acute pollution episodes by reducing local peaks.

These, in summary, are the strategic objectives of the Regional integrated air plan – Pair 2030which can count on resources equal to 154.6 million euros, 64 of which will be used in the first three years.

After a long and articulated process of discussion with many interlocutors, the Pair was adopted by the Giunta. Now begins a process that will lead the Plan to discussion in the House within the Legislative Assembly.