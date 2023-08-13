SV Sandhausen rejects allegations of racism

Sandhausen Third division soccer team SV Sandhausen has rejected allegations that a racist insult was directed at a guest player during the DFB Cup match against second division club Hannover 96.

Rejection of SV Sandhausen

“SV Sandhausen takes the allegations of racist insults against Hannover’s Brooklyn Ezeh during the DFB Cup match against Hannover 96 very seriously and firmly rejects the allegations,” the club said. “The unfounded accusation that a young viewer had insulted Ezeh has no basis whatsoever.

The allegation had previously been raised on social networks that Ezeh had been insulted from the stands during the game. Hannover 96 explained in the online network X, formerly known as Twitter, that Ezeh himself had not perceived any racism against himself in the game. “Brooklyn Ezeh has clearly explained to us that he did not perceive the shouts as a racist insult, but as an acoustic disturbance,” the club’s contribution said. Ezeh had moved to Hanover from second division promoted SV Wehen Wiesbaden before this season. Sandhausen had won the first round game 4-2 on penalties.

