Almost 5,000 euros in cash, cocaine and heroin at home: drug dealer arrested in Pontelagoscuro

LOCAL POLICE – New action by the agents of the Terre Estensi Local Police

The operations of the Terre Estensi Local Police to stem the phenomenon of drug dealing do not stop. Last Thursday 28 June, the staff of the Anti-Degradation Unit and Dog Unit, assisted by staff of the Northern Area Department of the Terre Estensi Local Police Corps, arrested a 28-year-old of Nigerian origin. The agents, in fact, during a civilian service in Pontelagoscuro, surprised the young man in via Nuova/Ricostruzione while he was trying to sell cocaine to an Italian born in 1966 residing in Comacchio but domiciled in Pontelagoscuro. The man who attempted to buy the drug was also sanctioned for driving without a license, since he had gone to the appointment driving a motorcycle without a document (the license had been revoked).

After the arrest of the 28-year-old, the agents searched his home, where 5.46 grams of cocaine still to be cut were found and seized, 2.55 grams of cocaine already divided into 5 ovules ready to be placed on the market, 0 .27 grams of heroin and about 5 thousand euros cash.

The drug dealer, who had already been convicted of the same crime in the past, was then arrested and taken to the local police station in via Tassoni 7.

On Friday morning, the 28-year-old was then presented in a very direct procedure before the judge, who validated the arrest, condemning him to 8 months’ imprisonment and a fine of one thousand euros, ordering his release.

