Almost three tons of marijuana seized in the Colombian Pacific

Almost three tons of marijuana seized in the Colombian Pacific


Bogotá.- The Colombian authorities seized almost three tons of marijuana in an operation carried out in the Colombian Pacific that left three detainees, the Navy reported this Sunday.

The chief of staff of the Task Force Against Drug Trafficking No.72 “Poseidon”, Lieutenant Colonel Lincoln Jaimes, said that members of the Navy “intercepted a boat manned by three foreign subjects that were transporting 96 sacks of marijuana” that at apparently they were destined for Central America.

The three captured, whose nationality or names were not reported, together with the cache and the boat, were transferred to the Tumaco Coast Guard Station (southwest), where officials from the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI), from the Prosecutor’s Office, They verified that the shipment was marijuana “with a net weight of 2,915 kilograms.”

The maritime interdiction operation was carried out by coast guard units with international support, in the general area of ​​the South Pacific, where the vessel was located when it was sailing at high speed.

The Colombian authorities seized 671 tons of cocaine in 2022, a record number for the country since 2010, the year in which the registry began, according to figures from the Ministry of Defense.

The department where the most cocaine was seized in 2022 was Nariño (southwest) with 80 tons, followed by Bolívar (north) with 48.7, and Valle del Cauca (southwest) with 43.7. EFE

