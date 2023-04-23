Home » Lemon pie – naminhapanela.com
I am completely in love with this lemon tart. Not only because it’s so simple to make, but also because it has the most perfect texture and flavor I’ve ever tasted.

Undoubtedly, it is one of those desserts to impress, even if you don’t have to go to great lengths to prepare it.

Perfect and easy lemon pie

I had already made lemon pie a few times, but without a doubt, this was the best recipe I made. The cream, made with condensed milk and yolks, is extremely creamy and delicious, but still maintains a texture for a perfect cut.

It is undeniably a very easy recipe to make, however, to be perfect, the ideal is to plan. Since before finishing with meringue or whipped cream it’s nice to let your pie cool for a few hours, or even overnight.

But I assure you, it will be so worth it.

How to make the biscuit cone?

Yes, you can prepare a sablée dough to use as a base for your pie. In fact, this is a pretty classic recipe in the pastry shop.

However, I confess to you that I love the cookie version. Not only is it much more practical, but it also has a crispier texture and is easier to cut.

And, certainly, what will make all the difference is the choice of biscuit. A good cookie will bring more flavor to your cone. We use a malted milk version because we love the taste, but you can choose your favorite.

For sure, the meringue makes all the difference in this recipe. Not only does it make the pie even prettier, but it adds not only another layer of texture, but also flavor.

Because it has a more delicate flavor, it also helps to make your dessert sweet in the right measure.

We use Swiss meringue, and you can check the step by step by clicking here.

In the same way, if you prefer, you can finish with a layer of whipped cream – here we teach you how to do it.

Check out how to make lemon pie

Prep Time:
10 minutes

Cook Time:
35 minutes

Additional Time:
6 hours

Total Time:
6 hours 45 minutes

Delicious, creamy, easy to make and just the right amount of sweet. This key lime pie is the perfect dessert to impress.

Ingredients

cookie dough

  • 160 g of biscuits of your choice;
  • 50 g of butter;
  • Puff of salt

Cake mass

  • 1 can of condensed milk;
  • 100 ml of lemon juice;
  • 3 excited

Instructions

  1. Start by making the cookie dough. For this, process the same until it becomes a farofa;
  2. Then add your butter, still cold, kneading well until you form a more uniform dough;
  3. Finish with a pinch of salt and cover a mold with a thin layer of dough – we used an 18 cm removable bottom mold;
  4. Bake at 200º for 15 minutes or until lightly golden;
  5. Remove from oven and let cool completely;
  6. Meanwhile, make the stuffing. To do this, start by mixing the condensed milk with the lemon juice and after forming a uniform cream, add the egg yolks, mixing constantly;
  7. Cover the biscuit dough with the cream and bake in the oven at 200° for 20 min or until firm;
  8. When removing from the oven, wait a few minutes, then take it to cool in the fridge for at least 6 hours;
  9. Finish with meringue or whipped cream.

