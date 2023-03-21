Home Entertainment Youku’s “Who Is He” reached the top market share, truly restoring the hardships of the police in solving crimes in the 1990s_Industry_Technology Channel Home_Financial Network-CAIJING.COM.CN
2023-03-20

The hard-core criminal investigation drama “Who Is He” became an instant hit on Youku, and at the same time topped the market share list of Yunhe and Dengta dual platforms. In the play, details such as turning over garbage mountains with bare hands, taking turns to go down the stinky ditch, and recording reasoning thoughts with tape recorders truly reflect the police’s efforts to visit, investigate and solve cases in the 1990s without “high-tech” help. and hardships. Director Bao Chengzhi expressed in an interview with the media that he hopes that through this drama, more audiences can see the dedication, persistence and responsibility of the older generation of police officers. “Wei Guoping in the play is a representative of the older generation of police officers. If he doesn’t solve the case, the apprentice will inherit his will. This kind of tenacity of ‘unstoppable’ is very moving.”

The “Wei Guoping” mentioned by director Bao Chengzhi is the leading actor in “Who Is He”, played by Zhang Yi. At the beginning of the series, Wei Guoping was still a rookie, and he witnessed the sacrifice of his teammates during the hunt for the suspect in a serial murder case. Since then, he has been looking for clues for 8 years, and he knows the massive file materials like the back of his hand. He carried a tape recorder with him to record his reasoning thoughts, and bought a DV tape out of his own pocket to learn the advanced criminal investigation technology at that time. When similar murders happened again, Wei Guoping led the team to dig through garbage mountains, drill stinky ditches, and go door-to-door to investigate, gradually finding clues to solve the case.

image004

“Who is He” also truly restored the evidence labeling system commonly used by the police. Whenever there is a new development in the case, a clear mark will appear on the screen, explaining the content of the evidence, as well as the time and place of discovery. In such an immersive atmosphere, the audience closely follows the progress of the case, and also solves puzzles with the characters in the play in real time.

image006

In recent years, Youku has deeply cultivated the suspense track and launched a number of high-quality drama series. In addition to “Who is He”, “Outside the Court” focuses on parallel stories in the same time and space with “AB drama”; Suspense, fantasy, comedy and other elements, won high scores on Douban. Next, Youku will continue to launch high-quality suspense dramas such as “Dawn of Darkness”, “The Wilderness” and “Double Food”, seeking greater breakthroughs on the suspense track.

