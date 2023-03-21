38 points, -7 from Atalanta sixth in the standings and only 3 lengths away from Old lady by Massimiliano Allegri. In short, when the Friulian machine works, it is unstoppable. Now, unfortunately, comes the stop. Udinese will take the field on 2 April at Bologna’s home at 12:30. Just now that Sottil and his boys had put the fifth grade. Sin. In the meantime, between one goal and another, the sirens of the transfer market came on again. I am 11 black and whites involved and there is no shortage of suitors ready to shell out millions of euros.