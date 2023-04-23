UK national test alert – here’s what happened

(LaPresse) In the United Kingdom, today at 3 pm, there was a national alert test. Millions of people across the country received an alarm on their cell phones, which lasted at least ten seconds, complete with a police siren. The phones vibrated simultaneously and an attached message appeared on the screens: “This is a national emergency alert test. A UK government service which will in future warn you if there is mortal danger.” PART NO ACCESS UK BROADCASTERS, BBC, ITN, CNNI, AL JAZEERA, BLOOMBERG, GB NEWS, TALK TV (Lapresse)