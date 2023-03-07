Alpina is one of the leading companies in the food market. The multinational offers a variety of dairy-based products that, over time, have earned a space in the Colombian pantry. One of its flagship presentations is the alpinitoa petit suisse type cheese composed of certain vitamins that contribute to the growth and development of children.

This characteristic Alpina product is one of the most remembered by Colombians because they consumed it in childhood. In addition to being a nutritious food for the little ones, the alpinito also works as an alternative for the moment that a person cannot consume dense foods.

Recently, the influencer and comedian Samuel Vela, better known as “The Physicist Counts”, uploaded a video on his social networks explaining that due to orthodontic treatment, he had to eat soft foods, including alpine. In the recording, Samuel Vela complained about his traditional presentation, since it seemed very small to him and said that he would like the existence of a 1-liter alpinito.

“Now what you were waiting for so much, when is the Alpilitro?”begins by saying the video in which several members of the company mention that although it has not been easy to create a product from scratch, the company has worked tirelessly to be able to please Colombians who have been excited about this new dream.

“We have to adapt processes, machines, labels and new flavors. Since you voted for the strawberry flavour, at this precise moment more than 50 women heads of households are removing the leaves one by one to produce the new product. The date on which you can purchase this new product is Thursday, Wednesday, March 9.