Due to the emergency presented in Rosas, Cauca, caused by the landslide on the Pan-American highway at kilometer 75, the national government has had to look for alternatives to supply fuel to the city of Pasto. In this way, transporters are having to cross the border and cross a section of a road in Ecuador to reach the capital of Nariño.

Between eight hundred and one million gallons transported by 59 trucks are on their way along this route and would arrive in the city between January 17 and 18, according to what Eduardo Enríquez Caicedo, vice-minister of Transportation, explained to the Caracol Radio station. “It is expected that between Tuesday and Wednesday this load will arrive not only for gasoline, but also for LPG,” he said.

Caicedo also told that station that according to the Invías (National Highway Institute) report, the alternative route in Colombian territory would be ready in thirty days so that transporters do not have to go through the neighboring country to reach Pasto.

However, thirty days is a long time for supply and the transporters in Ecuador are annoyed by the transit of Colombian trucks on the highways of that country. For this reason, on January 17, the Ecuadorian authorities will meet in the city of Ibarra to seek mechanisms that improve mobility conditions.

Already on January 15, the Ministry of Transport and Public Works of Ecuador (MTOP) announced through a statement that it had reached an agreement with the Colombian authorities to allow the transport of heavy cargo through Ecuadorian highways.

The agreement establishes that trucks and tractor-trailers weighing less than 20 tons without load can transit the short route, that is, the stretch between Julio Andrade and La Bonita. In the case of vehicles of more than 20 tons, they must take the long way, that is, the route San Miguel – El Coca – Baeza – Pifo – Quito – Otavalo – Ibarra – Julio Andrade. This route takes more than 20 hours, so rest points were also established.

Colombian trucks will not only have to comply with Ecuador’s Weights and Dimensions Regulations in order not to damage roads and avoid accidents, but they will also have to take advantage of border disinfection processes.

The MTOP has not established a deadline to allow the passage of Colombian heavy-duty vehicles, and clarified that “the reciprocity of the actions of both countries and promotes the free transit of land transport between the countries of the Andean Community.”

The alternative route to the Pan-American Highway in Colombian territory to reach the city of Pasto from Popayán was the road between Sucre and La Sierra, which also collapsed on January 11 due to the high traffic flow that it presented. At the moment, drivers are having to take the Pasto – Mocoa – Popayán road, which is not in good condition and represents some risks for heavy cargo traffic.

In fact, on this route, which passes through the Sibundoy Valley, in the department of Putumayo, there is a particularly high-risk area that has been dubbed “the springboard of death.”

“It is an unstable road with constant landslides and where several cars have fallen into the abyss, which is why it is known as the ‘Springboard of Death’; It is a road that you have to know to be able to travel it”, indicated Jhon Jairo Luna Sosa, manager of the only terminal enabled in Villa Garzón (Putumayo).

The official added that “in the area, the Police deployed to prevent accidents and helped reduce traffic jams. However, it is not a road for heavy vehicles (only) a maximum of 3.5 tons is allowed; that is why cargo vehicles and large buses are going to be dammed in the city of Pasto”.

The sections are narrow and only one vehicle can circulate. In addition, it has falls of more than 300 meters and when it rains it is impassable. with Infobae

