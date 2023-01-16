CREMONA – Healthcare, transport, energy and autonomy. These are not the only issues touched upon by the electoral programme Letizia Morattibut they are undoubtedly those considered most salient by Cna Lombardia, which this morning discussed via webinar with the candidate of the Third Pole for the regional presidency, thus opening the cycle of meetings with the candidates in view of the two election days of 12 and 13 February.

In addition to Moratti, also present Giovanni Bozzini, president of Cna Lombardiae Stefano Binda, general secretary.

Before speaking with the representatives of the Confederation, the former regional councilor presented his own programme, divided into about ten points and which touched on various topics: the management of Pnrr resources, work, infrastructure, policies social welfare and agriculture, for which Moratti has proposed the establishment of a permanent table for the management of water resources in the region, the development of Carbon Farming and the implementation of a plan for strengthening agricultural supply chains.

«There were numerous strategic issues on the table – commented President Bozzini – and healthcare undoubtedly had a central importance. With Moratti, the need for immediate intervention on local medicine, severely tested by the pandemic, was agreed”.

The topic ofdifferentiated regional autonomya, a path that the former regional vice president wants to “increase and complete” and on which he guaranteed Cna Lombardia the maximum commitment, as a “very topical topic to be completed quickly, because it will certainly give impetus to the development of the Region”.

Intentions that have satisfied Giovanni Bozzini: «We have had confirmations of Moratti’s will to carry forward the question of autonomy, in line with the referendum held in 2017. The goal is to entrust the management of the territory, bureaucracy and taxation to regional realities.

Also the issue of transport can no longer be postponed which, according to the Third Pole candidate, especially by rail, has to deal with “substantial shortcomings”, which make a radical reflection on Trenord’s management and results inevitable. As far as energy and the environment are concerned, Moratti’s program does not hide a certain ambition: promote the widespread development of plants for the production of hydroelectric energylaunch a program for the planting of trees in urban and peri-urban areas, the adoption of hybrid or electric vehicles for a general improvement of public transport and the safety of all landfills in the Region, providing for recovery plans for the areas used as landfills.

The National Confederation of Crafts he asked for reassurances regarding the energy issue, hoping for a “greater sensitivity of the Government on speculative dynamics”, which are contributing to the skyrocketing rise in energy prices, an issue whose urgency crosses the Lombard borders and in which Moratti has shown particular interest , putting forward the idea of ​​a policy of specific incentives for the craft sector as regards self-production and self-consumption of energy.