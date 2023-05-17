Álvaro Portilla left the Historical Pact: “We have to defeat the machinery of Valledupar”

The candidate for mayor of Valledupar Alvaro Portilla not only did he step aside from the Colombia Humana party founded by President Gustavo Petro, but he he would also have left the Historical Pact.

In an interview with EL PILÓN, the orthopedic doctor assured that despite having friends and agreements with pre-candidates who are part of these communities, the mechanisms to define official candidacies “they are delayed, tortuous and uncertain”.

Lea: Pre-candidates of Colombia Humana for Mayor of Valledupar resigned from the party

SEARCH FOR ANOTHER PARTY

The former Senate candidate also said that it is not “a furious petrista”, but it is “a defender of social causes” and supports “Petro’s policies, which are to invest in the countryside, education and in those who have had fewer opportunities.”

Thus, Portilla will seek to become mayor “by other means”that is, with another political force. “I am looking for endorsement from parties, but everything in politics is a consultation process, we are on the right track and I hope to give good news soon.”

THE AGREEMENT WITH OTHER PRE-CANDIDATES

He reiterated that he will maintain the agreement with the also applicants Alaín Jiménez, Lina de Armas, Julio Julio Peralta, William Herrera Clavijo and the concilor Jorge Luis Arzuaga.

“I believe before the end of this month, between us we will have reached an agreement to decide which of us, or us because it can be a woman or a man, will be the candidate, but I aspire to be me, obviously, but if the polls They do not favor me, I would give my step in favor of whoever was stronger, Portilla mentioned.

Lea: Portilla joins the Historical Pact for “errors in Centro Esperanza”

HIS IDEAS ON HEALTH REFORM

About health care reform the founder of the Erasmo Clinic He maintained that he agrees with the fact that the model of “business“ of the eps “It must end because negligence has caused millions of deaths through permanent denial and the labor massacre of workers.”

However, he considers that for the management of public resources and provision of services of is sector “The most grounded thing is to look for non-profit entities, controlled by the State through specific surveillance bodies for health with a presence in all the capitals of the country.”

On behalf of the Erasmo clinic and all of us who work there, we regret the vandalism to which our advertising was subjected in the Pilonera Mayor roundabout. pic.twitter.com/mTgGKcRnxz — Álvaro Portilla Molina (@alvaroportillaa) May 12, 2023

The entry Álvaro Portilla came out of the Historical Pact: “We have to defeat the machinery of Valledupar” was first published in El Pilón | News from Valledupar, El Vallenato and the Colombian Caribbean.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

