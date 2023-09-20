Álvaro Portilla’s strategy to improve security

Insecurity is one of the main problems that afflicts citizens in each of the neighborhoods of Valledupar. According to a report from the Institute of Legal Medicine, by 2022, Valledupar was the fourth city on the Caribbean coast in homicide records. According to the forensic entity, the city presented 149 homicides, which represented a historic increase compared to 2021, which registered 100. So far in 2023, 100 deaths have already been recorded in the municipality.

If Álvaro Portilla is clear about one thing, it is that this discouraging panorama has to change and this warrants prompt and forceful actions. “In Valledupar, security is the pillar that sustains the quality of life of our community. From the mayor’s office we want to recover the tranquility of the people of Valdupar.“said the candidate.

Proposals to guarantee security in the municipality:

Contributing to the well-being of the community has always been Álvaro Portilla’s priority. For this reason, within its Government program it proposes creating a Security Committee that works together with the Police and the community, the use of security cameras and drones in prioritized areas, along with an increase in police presence. Besides the construction of the Municipal Police Command, which is a key work for the city; as well as putting into operation the metropolitan command and new commands in the communes.

In that sense, during his mandate surveillance through drones will be implemented in dispersed and inaccessible areas of the city. Likewise, the adaptation and maintenance of public lighting will be a constant.

Likewise, greater support from mobile CAI will be guaranteed to guarantee the permanent presence of the National Police in the city’s communes. This added to an increase in the force to multiply Police patrols and the installation of community alarms that allow citizens to react in a coordinated manner and immediately inform the authorities of different security situations.

The formation of citizen surveillance groups with the support of institutions that favor the timely identification and reporting of crimes is also part of this strategy, as well as put an end to the sale of psychoactive substances by guaranteeing the prosecution of all members of the distribution chainn, this is another of the challenges of the Álvaro Portilla government to achieve the objective of a Different and safe Valledupar for all.

