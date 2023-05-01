Álvaro Uribe and Cabal shared in Sea of ​​Seven Colors

The new criticism of María Fernanda Cabal to Francia Márquez

This is not the first time that tension has increased between the senator of the Democratic Center, María Fernanda Cabal and the Vice President of Colombia, Francia Márquezsince both political figures have made strong criticisms of their positions and decisions.

The truth is that recently the senator decided not to remain silent and to lash out at Márquez for some of his expenses, specifically about the expenses that his flights have left.

According to María Fernanda Cabal, the vice president has spent more than 2,800 million pesos, a figure that she exposed in various documents through her Twitter account where several Internet users reacted and left their opinions: “The vice president who lives tasty between August 7, 2022 and March 6, 2023, flew 129 times in FAC aircraft $2,869,972,464: 4 times in Army Aviation $43,636,626; 13 flights in Police aircraft $210,444,501. More than $3 billion”wrote a user who the senator retweeted.