Alves insists on “consensual sex” and argues that he lied to hide infidelity

The former Barcelona player appeared before a judge on Monday.

Former FC Barcelona player Dani Alves insisted this Monday before the judge that he had consensual sexual relations with the young woman who denounced him for raping her at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona and has argued that he lied in his first statement to hide his infidelity from his wife.

According to legal sources, the footballer, who has been in pretrial detention since January 20, testified this morning for about half an hour, for the second time, before the judge who is investigating him for the alleged rape, this time to own request.

Alves, who in his first statement before the magistrate who sent him to prison used up to three different versions of the facts, today acknowledged for the first time that he had sexual relations with the young woman vaginally – until now he had only admitted fellatio – but that they were consented.

EFE

