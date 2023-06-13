Amazon offers: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 8 + 512 GB with charger and S Pen at an all-time low

The offers from Amazon Italy today offer a discount of €422.50 for one Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra da 8+512 GB with included charger and S Pen. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

Il advised price for this product it is 1659€. The current price is the lowest ever offered on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S23 ULTRA offers a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with a 200 MP camera, 8 GB RAM and 512 GB of storage space in this model. The battery is 5,000mAh. It also includes a charger and an S Pen for taking notes and drawing.