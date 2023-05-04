Home » Ambassador Mayorga highlights interest in young people in obtaining nationality in El Salvador
Ambassador Mayorga highlights interest in young people in obtaining nationality in El Salvador

Ambassador Mayorga highlights interest in young people in obtaining nationality in El Salvador
May 03, 2023, 20:07 pm

The Ambassador of El Salvador to the United States, Milena Mayorga, has highlighted the historical interest of young people in obtaining Salvadoran nationality, which has increased recently due to the positive changes that the Government has achieved.

Ambassador Mayorga explained that the process to obtain Salvadoran nationality can be started at the consulates, and that young people can have double or even triple nationality.

It is important to mention that there are currently hundreds of young people born abroad who seek to obtain their Salvadoran nationality, in order to be recognized as Salvadoran citizens and to be able to live in a safe environment in the country.



