Millonarios beat Defensa y Justicia 3-0 for the Copa Sudamericana at the El Campín stadium.

The match went to the light blues, in the second half they showed the usual collective football, which clearly allowed the ‘hawks’ to get past them.

In a totally collective play, the captain and veteran David Silva scored the third goal.

A compact, concentrated team was noted and apparently, the work during the week is already having an effect, since in the 3/4 pitch the blues showed excellent intervals, between Vásquez and Giraldo.

The second goal came through the feet of Leonardo Castro who, in a feint and feint, left the Argentine goalkeeper without the possibility of a reaction and broke the middle Cardona’s waist.

For its part, Defense did not have the opportunity to approach the goal defended by Álvaro Montero during the second half, the Argentine team did not find a way to counteract the blue power.

The goal that opened the scoring came from a penalty kick that was perfectly executed by the striker Leonardo Castro.

For the second half, those directed by Professor Alberto Gamero, entered with a dominant and sharp attitude and “the pitcher goes to the water so much until it breaks”, in a good play by the blues, an Argentine defender reached in and the center-back whistled a shot from 12 paces.

The first half left a tasteless for both teams, where they could not get that formula to open the scoring.

However, the team led by Alberto Gamero was closer to breaking the zero, a shot from Silva and a cross from Perlaza that Castro could not specify, were the two alternatives for the ‘ambassadors’ to take the lead on the scoreboard.

For their part, the Argentines sought to make use of their wingers, to be able to lengthen the blue team and surprise them with speed, a job that was not very well executed by Alanís and Solari.

The blues came out with a clear objective and it was to treat the ball well and play to find spaces within the Argentine team.

For their part, those led by Vaccari found themselves placed on their pitch and tried to close their lines, to recover the ball and counterattack.

The next meeting for the Copa Sudamericana will be on April 20, when Millos visits Peñarol in Uruguay.