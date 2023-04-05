The director of Sky Sport Federico Ferri spoke to Sky Sport 24 after the sentences of the Sports Judge for the anti-Semitic chants of the Curva Nord of Lazio during the derby and for the chants of the Curva Sud against Stankovic in Rome-Sampdoria: “The sentences give strength to the courageous choices of Lotito and Mourinho for Roma. De Laurentiis, no indulgence towards the violent on the curve. They are examples to be upheld.” LAZIO, CURVA NORTH CLOSED 1 ROUND WITH CONDITIONAL

Curva Nord of Lazio closed for one shiftbut with the sentence suspended for one year, following the anti-Semitic chants addressed by the Biancoceleste support sector to the Roma fans in the derby on 19 March. This is the decision of the Serie A sports judgeGerardo Mastrandrea, but worth it was suspended for a year “with the explicit and preventive warning that, if a similar violation is committed during this period, the suspension will be revoked and the sanction will be added to that imposed for the new violation”. Heavy fine instead for Rome (8 thousand euros), punished for the chorus sung by the Curva Sud during the match against Sampdoria against Dejan Stankovic. An attenuated sanction because, according to the press release from the sporting judge, “the chorus was not repeated after the effective intervention of one’s coach”.

Ferri: “Examples to support against racism and violence” “This day is important because it helps us to affirm a principle, that is which side to be on”, the words of the director of Sky Federico Ferri. “To be on the side of those who want legality, of those who have the courage to condemn unacceptable gestures and of those who consider that there is no free zone in the stadium without bowing their heads to those who do not behave correctly. It is not a given, which is why it is useful to make the voice of all those who love football heard by supporting those who say no. The sentences of the sports judge help us and help us in this sense”.



“Mourinho made a brave gesture” “Mourinho has made a choice. He used his charisma, his weight, the blatantness of his gestures for a good cause. He achieved one result: most of the fans in the corner stopped and stopped insulting Dejan Stankovic with a racist background. Mourinho has chosen to make a courageous gesture: sometimes going against the fans exposes you to a future challenge, however he wanted to do it in front of everyone, making his gesture an example. The sports judge did well to take this into account”.



“Lazio is fighting anti-Semitism” “The sports judge did well to also take into account what Lazio is doing to combat the dramatic, disgusting and unacceptable phenomenon of anti-Semitism in the stadium. They distanced themselves and used technology to identify those responsible. It is not true that they have limited themselves to condemning, but have also spoken out very harshly against the phenomenon. Rome and Lazio are two virtuous cases: this is the change that courageous choices like these must bring about. We hope that the others also disapprove and clearly represent their opposition to these gestures”.



‘A’s clubs are fighting back against racism’ “There are concrete manifestations of many societies in this moment of dissent to racist phenomena in stadiums. We need to move this rhetoric of ‘nothing is done’: we are trying to do it and it should be underlined. We emphasize who is doing the right thingstop being defeatist: someone is moving” See also Summary, goals and result of Barcelona-Villarreal

“De Laurentiis’ path is virtuous” “You have to choose which side. Those who are looking for a virtuous path don’t often find a linear path. The right part is that of Aurelio De Laurentiis, of the fans who took the children by the hand, seeing that they were beating themselves around the corner during the Napoli match. There is a principle that must be affirmed: the freedom to cheer can be discussed, which may be culturally different compared to other nations, but this aspect cannot pass as appealing to an ultras rhetoric that has bored. It’s not just about passion and warmth, but it’s also blackmail, violence and non-acceptance of other people’s freedom. In the ultras world there is also this. A path of this kind must be tackled and supported: the companies are doing in this regard”.



“The cost of tickets is not just about football” “We have to remove the rhetoric and make a broader discourse with respect to football and how much live events cost. Football clubs are not always the only ones who have to pay in a context where there is a lack of revenue and an attempt is made to maximize as all companies do. We also recognize a debate against Napoli, which can be shown to be more open to discussion as long as it doesn’t mean accepting unacceptable things. And De Laurentiis isn’t doing it: that’s why he needs to be supported like Lotito and Roma. There are signs and it is right that Italian football takes them. Many disagree, but perhaps the world is changing and curves too. Faced with a situation like this, we are on the right side and then we discuss the individual measures. I believe that at the moment there are Italian companies that are working in the right direction“.