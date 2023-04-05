Home World Artem Uss, the Russian manager who escaped arrest has arrived in Russia
World

Artem Uss, the Russian manager who escaped arrest has arrived in Russia

by admin
Artem Uss, the Russian manager who escaped arrest has arrived in Russia

Artem Uss, the son of the governor of Krasnoyarsk, a Russian manager who had escaped from house arrest near Milan where he was on charges of illegal purchase of military technology in violation of sanctions on Russia, illegal resale of oil on the black market and money laundering of millions of dollars – managed to get to Russia. He himself communicated this to RIA Novosti.

Uss claims he was forced to decide to flee because he did not believe in the objectivity of justice. So he cut off the electronic bracelet, got into a car with a certain man, and then took a private flight with fake IDs.

The escape clearly opens a glimpse into a world of complicity on which the Italian investigative system investigates, now in vain, in a colossal failure even for our security systems.

READ ALSO | Ukraine – Russia, the news on today’s war 4 March

See also  Tomislav Mančić left a farewell letter Info

You may also like

Karen McDougal: who is the former Playboy model...

Palermo, many important returns against Cosenza

Ema Radujko in a provocative dress | Entertainment

Israel: clashes at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem....

Finland’s choice to join NATO: so far I...

Lean Muffins Recipe | Magazine

Asthma, a new therapy: the mix of three...

Palermo, the feast of gratitude inspired by Don...

Wild Hearts’ biggest post-launch update introduces new Kemono...

Daily horoscope for April 5, 2023 | Magazine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy