Artem Uss, the son of the governor of Krasnoyarsk, a Russian manager who had escaped from house arrest near Milan where he was on charges of illegal purchase of military technology in violation of sanctions on Russia, illegal resale of oil on the black market and money laundering of millions of dollars – managed to get to Russia. He himself communicated this to RIA Novosti.

Uss claims he was forced to decide to flee because he did not believe in the objectivity of justice. So he cut off the electronic bracelet, got into a car with a certain man, and then took a private flight with fake IDs.

The escape clearly opens a glimpse into a world of complicity on which the Italian investigative system investigates, now in vain, in a colossal failure even for our security systems.

