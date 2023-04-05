Listen to the audio version of the article

For the two-wheeler market in Italy, this is the sixth consecutive month of increase in registrations, with the month of March registering a 26.6% increase in registrations over the same month last year, after a +20. 9% in February and +37.7% in January. 2023 therefore seems to accelerate after a year, the one just ended, which in any case exceeded the volumes of 2021 and closed with 2,700 more vehicles than in 2021.

The monthly registration data, released by Confindustria ANCMA (National Association of Cycle Motorcycle Accessories), confirm the trends that have emerged in recent months, with double-digit increases for scooters and motorcycles, alongside a decline for mopeds and electric-powered vehicles.

To support the transition, Ancma is asking the Government to allocate the funds not used in 2022 for purchase incentives, currently frozen, to this year’s overall economic endowment, to help make the zero-emission market more robust.

The scooter sector continues to drive the market, registering 17,777 units registered, equal to a growth of 31.5%. Motorcycle sales are also doing well which, with 18,221 registered vehicles, mark an increase of 25.82%. The only negative segment is that of mopeds, which lose 5.7% in volumes and total 1,548 units sold.

In the first quarter of the year, 64,689 vehicles were put on the road, equal to an increase of 27.6%. Even in the annual cumulative, the most significant performance is that of scooters, which grow by 45.4% over the same period of 2022. Motorcycles also recorded an increase of 18.9% in the quarter. In the negative for three consecutive months, mopeds closed with a drop of 17.3%.