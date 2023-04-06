Home News Ambassadors learn about the Paraguayan electoral system
Asuncion, National Radio.-In order to learn about the Paraguayan electoral system, a working meeting was held this Tuesday between the president of the Superior Court of Electoral Justice (TSJE), minister Jorge Bogarín González and ambassadors that make up the Latin American and Caribbean Group (GRULAC ).
During the event, the Deputy Director of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), Dominick Ramírez, presented the Electronic Voting system to the diplomats, the functionality of the Voting Machine and answered the queries made by those present.

At the end of the meeting, the Ambassador of the Republic of Chile in Paraguay, Guillermo Bittelman Adriosola, said that GRULAC holds meetings of this type with institutions and people linked to the political and social development of the country, “for which we put together a work agenda to chat either with the candidates for elective positions or with the institutions involved in the electoral process, such as the TSJE in this case,” he said.

“Our interest on the date is to learn more about the electoral process, from the Simultaneous Internal Elections to the inauguration of those who are elected on April 30,” explained the ambassador.

GRULAC is a non-binding dialogue and concertation group of all the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, whose purpose is to create consensus on various issues in the Region. Bittelman Adriosola highlighted that the largest number of diplomatic representations that are members of this group are concentrated in our country.

