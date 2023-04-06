Apparently he recognized an advance for the start of the works higher than the legally authorized.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation issued a statement of charges against the former mayor of Inzá, Cauca, William Mauricio Castillo Morales (2012 – 2015), for alleged irregularities in the execution of a contract for the maintenance of public lighting in the municipality.

The Garzón Provincial Attorney for Instruction is investigating him because apparently the then official recognized the contractor an advance of 100% of the value of the contract to start the workswhich apparently violated the legal regulations that establish that that amount should not exceed 50%.

The supervisory body stated: “Presumably the duties contemplated in the Contracting Law (Law 80 of 1993) were ignored, since with the contravention by the municipal mayor, Cedelca SA ESP gave way to received the entire amount of the agreement in advance of the termination of thisthat is, $335 million, even before its extension of term”.

Due to these facts, the Public Prosecutor’s Office classified the alleged conduct of the then official as a serious offense committed as a very serious fault. Castillo Morales may be heard in a free version if he so requests.