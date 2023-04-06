“Todism” is a word that helps define the theory that studies relationships. Which is it? The relationship between mind, body and emotions. It is defined as a correspondence or connection between something or someone, with a thing or a person, a past with a present.

Why is it necessary to know our childhood? It always takes the inner child, the one who faces the first experiences that are registered in each place of the body and mind. They may be blurry, accessible or inaccessible memories, but they are there to accompany you for a lifetime. And every time you do something that you did in childhood, you will have a already seena feeling of remembering: “I already lived this or I already felt it.”

can be eat something we liked as boys, swing, go to the square, dance your favorite song, some sport. But it will not be remembered as it was lived because that is how the mind works. Nothing is revived exactly, there are always changes.

“Todism” is present in this relationship between the childhood and the adulthood. The person is the same, his essence does not change but his past remains embodied in his story. And many times she will be surprised to wonder “Why am I like this?”, “Why do I react like this?”.

To answer this, many variables will have to be considered at once. But the most interesting thing about this information is that can be changed, you have the freedom and mind power to do it.

Just as a child falls many times to learn to walk, why should it be any different when he is older? Fall, get up and fall again, as many times as necessary, until you reach the goal.

That is what is learned in childhood and this is what continues to happen throughout all of existence. Having problems, having bad days, good days, days with great news where the heart seems to explode with joy. All these moments need to happen and there is no escape.

What resists, persists. hold on to resilience and to take advantage of unpleasant situations. Everything happens for a reason and everything leaves a teaching.

Personal history and “todismo”

Encourage yourself to walk, you can look back but you can’t go back. You can look at it with other eyes, from another perspective. you have to hug and thank the past because, thanks to all the good and bad experiences, you are the person here and now with strengths and fears.

This is what I mean when I talk about connection, everything relates to everythingchildhood with the present, the current elections with the internal calls that say that there is a desire to go out and play.

When you register that you are the owner of your own path and that you build it for yourself every day, you feel the immense power of choice and the great challenge that this implies.

Life is full of experiences related thoughts and emotionsKnowing these relationships and their origins allows us to understand the why and what for of things and what happens to us.

This is the key to action and find the way to what we want to achieve; to break down the barriers that do not allow us to move forward; to overcome the fears that stagnate us and boycott the change we need.

*Degree in Psychology and Educational Psychology, postgraduate in Clinical Sexology (University of Buenos Aires). Author of “Todism”.