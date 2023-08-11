Ambateña Anahí Ortiz is selected for the Ibero-American Athletics Championships – Diario La Hora

Place. Anahí Ortiz trains from Monday to Saturday on the FDT athletic track.

La ambateña anahí ortiz was selected to represent the Ecuador in it Iberoamerican of Athletics, in the modality hammer throw, which will be held in Lima Peru of the September 15 to 17, 2023.

The athlete, from Santa Rosa, will have his first international participation and he hopes that the training sessions of the last five years will allow him to raise the name of Hint and beat rivals from countries like: Spain, Portugal, United States of America, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, among others.

To be honest, I remember that I entered this track with the intention of being a sprinter, but God He told me that my thing was not speed, but hammer throwing”

Athlete

Destiny

Anahí began practicing the hammer throw five years ago on the athletic track of the Tungurahua Sports Federation (FDT)but back then she came to train track and never imagined that she could be one of the best pitchers in Tungurahua.

“To be honest, I remember that I entered this track with the intention of being a sprinter, but God He told me that mine was not speed, but the hammer throw And there my coach told me that I had a good future, because I have the size and size to achieve great goals. Now I have 16 years and he has been training this sport for five years”, recalled the athlete.

Attitude. Anahí Ortiz and Rolando Thompson taking a break from training.

He also mentioned that he did not expect the call to Ecuadorian teambut that she is very excited about having her first experience International.

“I thought that they were not going to summon me, because the marks have been very tight to classify the Iberoamerican. I feel very feliz, but at the same time nervous, because it is my first time outside the country. My coach He warned me and at that moment with my family we began to cry with emotion. I hope to win a lot experience and to be able to overcome my nerves, because I have worked with the psychologist of the federation”, she said excitedly.

THE DATA

Anahí Ortiz is currently the national runner-up in the pre-youth category and will now compete in the youth category.

Perseverance

Anahí, like the rest of the boys who train under the teacher’s orders Rolando Thompson, start their workouts at 07:00 and end at 11:00where they work the physical, technical and mental part to exploit their skills in the different throwing sports.

“The trainings are carried out Monday to SaturdayThey are independent jobs and that is why we do a single session with each athlete. We work three days a week weights and the other three days we work technique. Sometimes I have to be a magician here and work a lot with the boys, because when I arrived they told me that here was not a launch zone and today the best pitchers are from Hint”, he explained Thompsoncoach of FDT.

If he throws what he has thrown here, he can be among the first four places in the Ibero-American” Rolando Thompson Coach.

In addition, he mentioned that despite some inconveniences that are typical of the preparation, the work carried out with the sportsman will give you the opportunity to get your best potential to fight for the first places in the championship.

“The best is that anahí and his companions enjoy the training. I remember that I bumped into her on the street and we start working. What she does not have in stature and size she has in speed and strength, We have made a direct plan for the competition and I am sure that if he launches what he has launched here he can be among the top four places in the Ibero-American”, he commented. Thompson.

CIPHER

61 METERS It is the best mark that Anahí Ortiz has achieved in her career.

Projection

the athlete tungurahuense knows that his way in hammer throw is just beginning and this international tournament will be the first of many, because he dreams of playing a Athletics World Championship and represent the country in some Olympic Games.

“I’m studying at the Educational Unit Pedro Fermín CevallosI hope to continue dedicating myself to my studies and the same in training, because my greatest aspiration is to be in a world championship or to be able to compete in some olympics. I have to keep training,” he concluded. Anahí. (JR)

