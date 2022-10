In Piancastagnaio, a Sienese municipality on the slopes of Monte Amiata, the last few days to be connected to the geothermal district heating network were the ancient Convent of San Bartolomeo, now transformed into a resort, the fire brigade barracks, the coop supermarket, some dozens of private homes. But work is underway on the second and last lot of the network that will connect other houses, offices and shops in the small town of four thousand inhabitants.