Among the places most visited by tourists in Santa Marta

Among the places most visited by tourists in Santa Marta

He Taganga Viewpoint It is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Santa Marta.

This viewpoint is located in the small fishing town of Tagangajust 15 minutes from famous Bahía de Santa Marta and just 35 minutes from The Rodadero

What Tourists can find is a stunning panoramic view, which many describe as a “representation of magical realism.” From this point, visitors can enjoy an unparalleled view of the Caribbean Sea and the picturesque town of Taganga.. In addition, it has a wide range of hotels around it that offer accommodation with sea views, solarium, restaurants and bars.

Taganga: A Fishing Village

Taganga is a charming fishing village that has evolved to become a place of special tourist interest in recent decades. Despite its disorderly and unplanned growth, Taganga has managed to maintain its original charm and peaceful atmosphere.

