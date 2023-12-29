Home » Jokic: Goals for after basketball? Living without smartphones, being a normal person
Sports

Jokic: Goals for after basketball? Living without smartphones, being a normal person

by admin
Jokic: Goals for after basketball? Living without smartphones, being a normal person

Nikola Jokic isn’t exactly your typical NBA star who loves the limelight. He rather lives with it, considering it a necessary evil…

In a recent podcast by his teammate Michael Porter Jr, the Serbian big man spoke about his goals once his playing career is over.

(transcription via Basketnews)

“Being famous, I think some people like it. Not to me really… Once I stop playing, I would really like no one to recognize me and that my son or my children in the future would remember me as their dad, and not as a basketball player.

Then, I think living without a smartphone is another great goal of mine.

Living in the moment as you said, being a normal person, going for a drink with a friend or for lunch, playing with the child, riding a horse, all without anyone making a fuss about it…”.

See also  Champions League: Latest news and match reports

You may also like

Atlanta DECIDED future of Ronald Acuña Jr. in...

Can the Shandong Express Men’s Basketball Team stop...

Now we have to come together more and...

Lobos UPN closes the loans of three Apertura...

Conte and Milan, a living suggestion. But a...

The Hohhot team achieved impressive results in the...

Arsenal misses return to top of the table

Your web browser is not supported

N.B.A. Kevin Durant helps Phoenix win against Houston...

THE VICTORIOUS 1937 TOUR OF SOUTH AFRICA BREAKS...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy