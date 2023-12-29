Jokic: Goals for after basketball? Living without smartphones, being a normal person

Nikola Jokic isn’t exactly your typical NBA star who loves the limelight. He rather lives with it, considering it a necessary evil…

In a recent podcast by his teammate Michael Porter Jr, the Serbian big man spoke about his goals once his playing career is over.

(transcription via Basketnews)

“Being famous, I think some people like it. Not to me really… Once I stop playing, I would really like no one to recognize me and that my son or my children in the future would remember me as their dad, and not as a basketball player.

Then, I think living without a smartphone is another great goal of mine.

Living in the moment as you said, being a normal person, going for a drink with a friend or for lunch, playing with the child, riding a horse, all without anyone making a fuss about it…”.

