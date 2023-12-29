End of year, celebration or review? ~ Badalfohmoh

On this day of the nativity of Christ, I share with you some key moments of my year 2023. Yes, it’s time to take stock.

Well, not mine. But I only see publications that revolve around the results of the year 2023 on the news feed of my social networks. Certainly rightly so, 2023 is soon to end and it is only logical to talk about results, achievements or resolutions. The balance sheet is like the compass of our objectives and the barometer of our actions.

But I would like to address all those for whom 2023 will have been difficult both personally and professionally.

Between the :

Dishonest customers (I had five this year)Accidents, crises and warsFamily problemsHealth problemsJob lossesCampaign reportsDebts

Little advice, it’s not easy and it’s not simple for anyone but: “Dramatize things as much as possible and don’t be too hard on yourself. “.

Quite simply because I remain convinced that no one gets up every morning with the firm desire to fail or do things wrong. Each of us puts energy and positive intentions into it beforehand. If the result does not follow: and then what?

Roll up your sleeves and go to work again to work hard to move towards your destiny to achieve your goals.

My year as a blogger…

I don’t know about you but I find my job super interesting. I had fun last night looking at my client portfolio for the year 2023 and I realized that I was almost there. I had the chance to collaborate with:

Public institutionsPrivate companiesEntrepreneursLocal and foreign associationsLocal organizationsStart-upsConsulting agenciesInternational organizationsProfessionals from various sectors of activity from here and elsewhere

I took part in numerous training courses, major refresher courses in my field, I contributed to the implementation of several projects, to the adoption of a charter on media education, to various campaigns and all interesting…

All this leads me to believe that there is enough room for everyone and above all that bloggers and communicators are essential in any activity. Everyone is looking for themselves and everyone has their specific goals to achieve. Allow me to tell you about the 3 major activities that I talked about with my association Class Pro during this year 2023.

1- Workshop on disinformation and Fake News

It was a virtual workshop, my very first of its kind. I hosted it in April 2023 as part of the open days of the African Women in startup Tech association (AFRICANWITS). Here, I have only covered the basics of fact-checking. I enjoyed this special moment and I can only say thank you to my friend Fiel for contacting me for this purpose.

Poster of my workshop. C: Africanwits

2- Awareness workshop on online violence and the contribution of media education

I had a great time today with the students of the 2nd STT of the Douala-Koumassi Technical High School. We discussed cyber violence and particularly cyber harassment.

They were so receptive, which helped make the discussions more interesting. From Fake News to the responsible use of social networks, I did not fail to mention the benefits of AI.

Finally, I showed them how the development of critical thinking through media and information education (EMI) is a safe solution to combat these scourges of the Internet. It was WoW, just amazing 😍😍. I had a blast 🥰.

thanks to the association Elles Rayonnent Ensemble and at the French Institute of Cameroon 🙏🏿.

Souvenir photo at the end of the exchange. C: Rudy

3- Workshop on cultural fact-checking and media literacy awareness

I gave my last presentation of 2023, on December 8. It focused on cultural fact-checking and media literacy (EMI). Partner, with my association Class ProCinematographic Meetings and Sharing (REPACI) of Actua Ciné (web media focused on Cameroonian cinema), it was with pleasure that I prepared for this fateful day. The repeated applause and the barrage of questions reinforced my idea that people are hungry to learn but don’t know where exactly. I had an unforgettable time, I felt privileged to share my modest knowledge on the issue with all these beautiful people. I explained to them the difference between disinformation, misinformation and Fake News. I demonstrated through examples how actors in the 7th art participate and even amplify disinformation in this environment. Further, I proposed media education and educational cinema or even education through cinema as a safe and effective means of blocking the way against these digital evils. Their thirst to learn more allowed me to tackle the themes of deepfake and popularity bias; especially with the not always fair use of AI.

C:Actua Cinema

I would give everything to relive this magical moment 😍. Thanks to ACTUA CINÉ 🙏🏿. The link of live is always available.

Me, during my presentation. C: Actua Ciné

I cannot end without mentioning my participation as a finalist in the 4th edition of the Francophilie des Médias grand prize.

Also, my title of double champion at the blog awards of the Cameroon Bloggers Association.

Simon and me. C: Etienne Talla

It was ath day… I don’t know what to tell you. Receiving my trophies in the presence of Simon Decreuzeco-founder of Mondoblog, was the pinnacle for me. At his side, the boss ofmedia workshop et Esther Ndjandjo…

C: Etienne Talla

I wish you a happy holiday season! Don’t give up, there are still a few days left to end 2023 in style.

In this life, you know, I no longer believe in failure:

Either I learnOr I win

Either way, it’s positive and you need to paint your life in a positive way to succeed.

However, congratulations to all the people who accomplished great things in 2023. Don’t hesitate to share your hacks to help others and above all, you can be very proud of yourself.

I have decided not to make any assessment for 2023.

My only resolution is to be healthy, fulfilled and alive for 2024.

Although it may not all be up to me, I believe that if I can align these three things, I will definitely be able to achieve any goal I set for myself.

Take it easy and enjoy this long weekend with your loved ones!

With all my love and the magic of Christmas, Badal.

C: Badal Fohmoh

