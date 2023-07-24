Amparo Grisales reveals a little about the age of her partner and the reality show “My name is”

The couple doesn’t seem to mind the age difference. The diva’s birthday is in September.

Amparo Grisales, known in show business as the ‘Colombian Diva’, will return to television in the coming days thanks to the new season of ‘Yo Me llamo’, a contest for singers and impersonators. The reason why she played so much and while she takes advantage of the time giving information about one of the star programs of the Colombian night.

On the occasion of the premiere, the actress gave an interview with Aló, in which she spoke about “reality” and spoke a little about her rather reserved personal life, but in dialogue with the medium she admitted that her courtship with a Brazilian with whom she has had a long-distance relationship for several years was already known.

Amparo became a little more confident and revealed details such as the age of her partner. “He is a brave, educated, divine and handsome man, 58 years old, but fortunately he has no social network for which this love will always remain just the two of us.”

The “My name is” star is now 66 years old and will turn 67 in September and has been with the Brazilian for nine years.

In the aforementioned interview with the aforementioned entertainment outlet, Amparo Grisales said that she had been dating her boyfriend for several years and never felt lonely because of him. “I have this very special person in my life, and we see each other when we have to, when we both can; and ours is from another world”. confirmed Amparo Grisales.

Ampario Grisales reveals the new member of “My name is”

The Colombian diva’ revealed some details about the next season of the popular singing and imitation reality show ‘Yo me llamo’. At the event recently held to present the new stage to the media, Grisales excitedly shared that it will have an innovative technological touch, which is: the incorporation of ‘Sinfoni’, an artificial intelligence that will act as the tuning fairy.

In a conversation with the “Día a Día” program, to which she was invited to talk about what Colombians should expect from the new edition, the actress confirmed that she had some disputes with the AI, since both have different opinions when choosing the best of the night, because each one had their favorites.

Although at first there was some tension, the woman revealed that regardless of the differences, over time, she and “Sinfoni” have become great friends.

The actress even mentioned that the presenter Carlos Calero is apparently the biggest admirer of artificial intelligence and even gave him the nickname “his majesty”.

Amparo Grisales also joked with the AI, asking her if she had kissed Calero, because according to her, the AI ​​does not have a mouth or teeth, but surprised everyone, ‘Sinfoni’ responding to Amparo witty: “Amparo Grisales, I do have teeth and I know how to laugh.”

