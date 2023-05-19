Home » An American man who was filming a hidden camera of a woman at Gangnam Station was caught by citizens after escaping… suspension of departure
News

An American man who was filming a hidden camera of a woman at Gangnam Station was caught by citizens after escaping… suspension of departure

by admin
An American man who was filming a hidden camera of a woman at Gangnam Station was caught by citizens after escaping… suspension of departure
▲ (Source = Getty Image Bank)

▲ (Source = Getty Image Bank)

An American man has been arrested for illegally filming a woman’s skirt at Gangnam Station in Seoul.

On the 19th, the Suseo Police Station in Seoul announced that they were investigating an American tourist in his 30s for violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Violence Crimes (photographing using a camera, etc.).

Mr. A is accused of secretly filming inside the skirt of a woman passing by on the stairs at Exit 11 of Gangnam Station around 5:00 pm on the 8th.

At that time, Mr. A fled about 500m to Gangnam Station Exit 1, but was caught by two citizens who were suspicious of him. The police arrested Mr. A as a criminal and suspended his departure, and the investigation is ongoing.

Mr. A entered Korea on a tourist visa, and was known to have made a statement to the effect of “a designer friend asked me to take pictures of Korean women’s clothes” during a police investigation.

It is known that many other photos of women’s backs were found on Mr. A’s cell phone.

The police plan to investigate whether additional crimes are committed through forensic work.

See also  Gangnam-gu Petition Police who illegally filmed and shared a woman at the gym… Dismissal “Under police investigation”

You may also like

The nightmare of a radioactive cloud also arrives...

school infrastructure inaugurated – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive...

Cecilia López former minister of agriculture denounces threats

Rhino News, and more…: VisualARQ 2.13 Released!

Gao Jiatong quickly cuts hair and treats customers...

City seeks to win their third consecutive Premier...

Fed, no decisions have yet been made on...

Liverpool is protesting to the FA over the...

Tadó: burn two Western Fleet buses in Playa...

US stocks rise as Powell comments await, hopes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy