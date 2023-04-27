An appeal to civil society organizations to support the needy and to merchants to ease the burdens on citizens

Sudani Net:

In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful

And prayers and peace be upon the most honorable messengers, our master Muhammad and his family and companions.

Our dear people, our honorable people, with all its organizations and institutions at the center and state levels, and all its living forces in society.

I send this appeal to you from the Ministry of Social Development

We began to congratulate you on the blessed Eid Al-Fitr, and Happy New Year, in light of the critical circumstances that our country is going through from a war imposed on it, and we hope that its duration will not be long and that our people will enjoy security and peace as they shift towards democracy.

We affirm that this ministry, with its affiliates in the social sector, works diligently and synergistically, as you used to do in all the disasters that passed through the country, whether related to conflicts or natural disasters, especially the Federal Ministry of Health, whose role we value in working diligently and synergistically with us, especially in emergencies.

While we affirm the path of the Ministry in carrying out the following tasks in cooperation with all international and regional agencies, institutions and partners, we affirm our continuation in the same path and the role that the Ministry plays in the midst of Sudanese society.

We appeal to our proud people, our national organizations, our institutions, and all living forces, and we affirm the meaning of solidarity and synergy in these critical circumstances, and we affirm an important feature that characterizes the Sudanese people, which is solidarity, solidarity and solidarity in times of adversity. We direct the promotion of these values ​​and direct all those in charge of services to provide them to the needy

We call on merchants not to take advantage of the situation by raising prices and reducing the burdens on the citizen.

This war requires a lot of determination in order to get out of it and make an extra effort to reduce losses and take the necessary precautions to protect ourselves in light of this conflict.

I appeal to voluntary work organizations to work and deliver all services, taking the necessary precautions.

I appeal to all the federal ministries of social development and health to carry out their duties under these critical circumstances, because the situation requires all of us to work so that social work, health work and development work in Sudan do not stop.

We direct all units of the ministry, especially the Zakat Bureau, and all workers in health insurance, to continue working in all states, to cooperate with the ministries of health, and to strengthen efforts

We also direct all humanitarian aid commissions to work and limit the citizen’s needs.

Ministry of Social Development

