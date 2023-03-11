We welcome you to the weekend release of a new podcast called In the sports editorial. In it, moderator Jana Sedláková talks with sports psychologist Michala Bednáriková about anxiety and pre-start conditions similar to anxiety. They also troubled skier Mikaela Shiffrin in the past.

In the podcast, they also talked about the following topics:

what anxiety or pre-start discouraging feelings in athletes look like in practice;

what goes on in the head of an athlete who fails at an important moment;

how successful athletes are affected by public pressure and expectations;

what does a psychologist advise athletes regarding comments from people on social networks.