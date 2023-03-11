Home News An athlete should feel some stress. However, too much thinking can be harmful, says the psychologist
An athlete should feel some stress. However, too much thinking can be harmful, says the psychologist

An athlete should feel some stress. However, too much thinking can be harmful, says the psychologist

We welcome you to the weekend release of a new podcast called In the sports editorial. In it, moderator Jana Sedláková talks with sports psychologist Michala Bednáriková about anxiety and pre-start conditions similar to anxiety. They also troubled skier Mikaela Shiffrin in the past.

In the podcast, they also talked about the following topics:

  • what anxiety or pre-start discouraging feelings in athletes look like in practice;
  • what goes on in the head of an athlete who fails at an important moment;
  • how successful athletes are affected by public pressure and expectations;
  • what does a psychologist advise athletes regarding comments from people on social networks.

